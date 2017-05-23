Two Hospitalized After Altercation Leads to Stabbing in Downtown Santa Barbara

Incident started at Paseo Nuevo shopping center, with both men leaving the scene after the fight

Two men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a fight turned into a stabbing in downtown Santa Barbara, according the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A verbal altercation outside the Paseo Nuevo shopping center's AT&T store between the two men, whose names have not yet been released, turned physical, with one stabbing the other, said Sgt. Joshua Morton.

The men then went their separate ways, he said: one to Plaza de Vera Cruz Park and one to City Hall, where a bloodied man was reported to have been in a bathroom.

Morton said officers were dispatched on two separate calls at about 12:30 p.m. The calls were then linked to the incident and a weapon was recovered.

He reported that both men were in the hospital being treated for injuries, with the suspected stabber in custody there.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.