Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Lecture ‘Life on San Miguel Island’ to Continue without Speaker Betsy Lester Roberti

By Lydia Kaestner for the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | August 12, 2015 | 1:50 p.m.

Due to health reasons, Betsy Lester Roberti will not be able to attend the Aug. 20 lecture, “Life on San Miguel Island.” We hope to bring Betsy in at a later date for a presentation about her experiences growing up on San Miguel Island.

On Aug. 20, in addition to hearing from San Miguel Island Ranger Ian Williams, we will present a sneak preview of the Sam Tyler film West of the West: Tales From California’s Channel Islands which features Betsy Lester ​Roberti. This film will premiere at the Arlington Theater on Saturday, March 5.

San Miguel Island’s current park ranger, Ian Williams, will trace the island's history from when the ranch ended with the U.S.N. military occupation to its current status as a National Park.

While much of the ranching period is well known thanks to the Lester family, the military era is not well documented and there are few things we know of this time period.

The story of San Miguel Island becoming part of the National Park system has a lot more material to draw upon. Although owned by the U.S. Navy, San Miguel opened to the public under the auspices of Channel Islands National Monument and became part of Channel Islands National Park in 1980.

The military era is significant both for the fact that it ended ranching on the island and that bombing and missile testing on the island led to the public closure that has been in effect since April 2014.

Ian Williams has been a park ranger with the National Park Service for 30 years. He has worked 10 National Park units and has been the island ranger on San Miguel Island for the past 23 years. Williams grew up in Los Angeles and has a B.A. in American studies from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the first-order Fresnel lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. The 7,825 square-foot Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, located at the Santa Barbara Harbor, opened to the public in July 2000.

Today, the museum is a vital part of the community, offering educational programs, interactive displays and both temporary and permanent exhibits, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

To date, more than 81,000 schoolchildren from 140 area schools have participated in the Maritime Museum’s educational programs.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, California 93109.

Please visit sbmm.org for more details.

—Lydia Kaestner represents the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 