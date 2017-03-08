Lecture Series Focuses on New Model for Long-Term Care

March Lecture Series Highlights ‘The Green House Project’ – A Revolution in Long Term Care

The Green House Project — A Revolution in Long Term Care is the title of the sixth presentation in the Empowered Aging Monthly Lecture Series set for 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Presented by Santa Barbara Village and the University Club of Santa Barbara, this series is free and open to the public. However, seating is limited, so reservations must be made prior to the scheduled presentation.

Keynote speaker Melissa B. Honig is the executive director of Valle Verde, a local continuing care retirement community. Honig will present an overview of The Green House model as depicted in Atul Gawande’s book Being Mortal.

She will discuss how this model differs from the current nursing home model and plans to bring the Green House Model to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Village is a nonprofit, virtual community of seniors and volunteers helping one another successfully age-in-place in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

One of almost 200 virtual villages across the nation, Santa Barbara Village delivers a blend of support, services, volunteering and social opportunity that builds community while keeping area seniors engaged.

Carol Spungen, advisory board member, said: “The Empowered Aging Series is a way to provide educational opportunities to help seniors stay current, knowledgeable and involved in their communities,

"We are excited to partner with the University Club of Santa Barbara to share relevant topics.”



To make reservations by Monday, March 13, for The Green House presentation, or for information on Santa Barbara Village and the Empowered Aging Series, contact Cyndi Pipes, 729-5038, or email [email protected]

Pipes is Santa Barbara Village coordinator.

— Cyndi Pipes for Santa Barbara Village.