Lecture to Mix Religion and Politics

Historian Gary Scott Smith will explore the issue of religion amid the current presidential campaign in a lecture, “Religion and the American Presidency,” on March 5 at Westmont College.

Smith’s talk will be based on his highly acclaimed book, Faith & the Presidency: From George Washington to George W. Bush, in which he describes and analyzes the impact of religion on the lives and leadership of 11 American presidents.

Smith is a history professor and chairman of the history department at Grove City (Pa.) College, where he has taught since 1978. He earned his doctorate at Johns Hopkins University and is the author or editor of six books.

The Westmont lecture, sponsored by the Erasmus Society, will be begin at 3:30 p.m. March 5 in Kerrwood Hall’s Hieronymus Lounge. The talk is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served at 3:10 p.m.