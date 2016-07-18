Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Led by Jonathan Schooler, UCSB Opens Center for Mindfulness & Human Potential

By Jim Logan for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | July 18, 2016 | 3:30 p.m.
Jonathan Schooler Click to view larger
Jonathan Schooler (Courtesy photo)

UC Santa Barbara’s newest research center might well be its most focused. The Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences at UCSB has opened The Center for Mindfulness & Human Potential (CMHP), which is dedicated to advancing interdisciplinary research into mindfulness and neuroplasticity.

The center — which will be directed by longstanding collaborators Jonathan Schooler, Michael Mrazek and Dawa Tarchin Phillips — aims to use the best science, education and technology to advance scientific understanding and improve lives.

Schooler, director of CMHP, said the center will bring greater rigor and innovation to many of the questions that were at the center of the human potential movement that grew out of the counterculture milieu of the 1960s: How much untapped potential do we have and what allows us to fully realize our capacity for creativity, fulfillment and contribution?

“The last 50 years have brought powerful advances in methods and statistics that can allow researchers to address these questions with a rigor that was simply not possible before,” Schooler explained.

One key CMHP initiative examines how mindfulness training can empower a generation of youth with the tools to focus their attention, regulate their emotions and experience both higher well-being and academic achievement.

The team’s research, funded by the U.S. Department of Education, has already found that mindfulness is associated with lower stress, higher self-esteem and greater happiness among middle school and high school students.

They also discovered that even just two weeks of mindfulness training could improve working memory capacity and standardized test scores of undergraduates by reducing mind-wandering.

Despite accumulating data on the benefits of mindfulness, research into the best strategies for teaching mindfulness is still needed to ensure that the growing demand can be met with high-quality training, the researchers said. CMHP is focusing on two important trends in mindfulness education: teacher training programs and scalable web-based training.

Dawa Tarchin Phillips Click to view larger
Dawa Tarchin Phillips (Courtesy photo)

“Rigorous research can produce qualified instructors and evidence-based training programs that have the efficacy and credibility to scale and make a lasting impact,” said Tarchin Phillips, director of education at CMHP.

Another major CMHP research initiative is redefining scientific understanding of how rapidly and substantially a person can change.

The conventional approach to understanding plasticity of cognitive abilities and brain function involves manipulating just one thing and observing the effect.

Michael Mrazek Click to view larger
Michael Mrazek (Courtesy photo)

While that approach is of indisputable value, the researchers said, it also neglects how multiple influences can combine to have greater effects than when studied in isolation.

In a recent study, CMHP researchers found that a multifaceted training program that simultaneously targeted mindfulness, physical health and relationships led to dramatic and lasting improvements in more than a dozen valuable outcomes — strength, endurance, focus, reading comprehension, working memory, self-esteem, happiness and more.

Mrazek, director of research at CMHP, said the results suggest that “the limits of the human capacity for change may be much greater than we, as scientists, have given people credit for.”

Those encouraging findings, he said, represent only a modest preview of what ultimately will be achieved through future interventions that draw on continual advances in science and technology. For now, he said, “The true limits of our capacity for change remain a mostly unexplored frontier of scientific understanding.”

Research at the CMHP is supported by the John Templeton Foundation and the Shao Family Charitable Trust.

In addition to its research, the center supports instruction of an academic course on mindfulness, a visiting speaker series at UCSB, an annual fellowship for a post-doctoral researcher and a mini-grant program for graduate students.

Jim Logan writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 