Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lee & Associates Senior Associate Negotiates $21 Million in Sales to End 2013

By Samantha Desmond for Lee & Associates | January 22, 2014 | 10:35 a.m.

Allen Segal
Allen Segal

Lee & Associates, the largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm in the country, has announced that Allen Segal, senior associate in the Los Olivos office, ended 2013 with a bang, closing upwards of $21 million in commercial transactions along the California coast.

“Each of the respective markets where we closed deals, whether they be in the Central Coast region or other areas of Southern California, continue to be burgeoning marketplaces for commercial activity, with increased demand for properties of the industrial or office variety,” Segal said. “We expect these positive trends to gain momentum in 2014 as we continue to explore the most innovative ways to best serve our clients.”

Segal, a 40-year industry veteran in the commercial real estate market, negotiated deals in many of the commercial disciplines including office, industrial and leisure.

His year end transactions included:

» The Park: The $10.6 million sale, located at 1100-1170 Gilbert St. and 2353-2373 La Palma Ave. in Anaheim, involved a 125,000-square-foot office park. Segal represented the seller, Gilbert La Palma LLC. Alan Pikarcik of Avison Young represented the buyer, Rexford International, a publicly owned real estate investment trust, in the acquisition.

» Central Coast Leisure Property: The $7.75 million sale on the Central Coast involved a 20-room hotel, as well as the adjacent restaurant. Segal represented the undisclosed seller.

» Santa Maria Industrial Property: The Central Coast sale, located at 1340 W. Betteravia Road in Santa Maria, featured a 22,599-square-foot industrial property made up of 10,239 square feet of industrial space and 12,360 square feet of office space. Segal represented the buyer, Ziegler Trust, while the seller, Cox PCS Assets LLC, was represented by Hayes Commercial Group.

Segal has been a broker with Lee & Associates since 2005. He was formally with Collins Commercial in Newport Beach and Klabin Company in Los Angeles.

— Samantha Desmond is a publicist with The Hoyt Organization representing Lee & Associates.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 