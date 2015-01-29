Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:35 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lee & Associates Negotiates $5.3 Million Industrial Building Purchase in Fremont

By Erik Hamilton for Lee & Associates | January 29, 2015 | 6:43 a.m.

The Oakland office of Lee & Associates, the nation’s largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm, negotiated the purchase of the Bayside Technology Park, a 46,944-square-foot industrial facility at 46107-46127 Landing Parkway in Fremont.

Chris Schofield, a principal for Lee & Associates Oakland, represented the buyer, Crest Properties.

“The purchase of Landing Parkway will allow Crest Properties to expand its operation today as well as allow for future growth,” Schofield said. “They acquired a high-image, high-identity property that is well suited for their lab and office needs.”

The building, which is a free-standing R&D structure, sits on 3.07 acres and includes roughly 10,000 square feet of lab space.

Steve Kapp of Cornish & Carey Newmark Knight Frank and Jim and Craig Kovaleski of Cassidy Turley represented the seller.

— Erik Hamilton is a marketing coordinator for Lee & Associates.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]ozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 