Lee & Associates Negotiates $5.3 Million Industrial Building Purchase in Fremont

The Oakland office of Lee & Associates, the nation’s largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm, negotiated the purchase of the Bayside Technology Park, a 46,944-square-foot industrial facility at 46107-46127 Landing Parkway in Fremont.
Chris Schofield, a principal for Lee & Associates Oakland, represented the buyer, Crest Properties.
“The purchase of Landing Parkway will allow Crest Properties to expand its operation today as well as allow for future growth,” Schofield said. “They acquired a high-image, high-identity property that is well suited for their lab and office needs.”
The building, which is a free-standing R&D structure, sits on 3.07 acres and includes roughly 10,000 square feet of lab space.
Steve Kapp of Cornish & Carey Newmark Knight Frank and Jim and Craig Kovaleski of Cassidy Turley represented the seller.
— Erik Hamilton is a marketing coordinator for Lee & Associates.