Lee & Associates Secures Industrial Lease in Santa Maria for Fresh Venture Foods
By Lee & Associates | September 15, 2014 | 7:47 a.m.
Lee & Associates has negotiated a four-year, 31,500-square-foot industrial lease at 1259 Furukawa Way in Santa Maria.
Allen Segal and Tom Davidson of Lee & Associates-Central Coast represented the lessor.
The new tenant, Fresh Venture Foods, a produce distributor, will occupy the state-of-the-art cooler and distribution building.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.