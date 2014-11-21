Lee & Associates Santa Barbara Relocates to Downtown Office

Lee & Associates Santa Barbara, one of the three offices of Lee & Associates Central Coast, has relocated its office to 228 W. Carrillo St., Suite A in downtown Santa Barbara.

Clarice Clarke, president of Lee & Associates Central Coast, said the move was necessary to accommodate expansion in this office.

In addition to Santa Barbara, Lee Central Coast includes offices in Los Olivos and San Luis Obispo.

“With the recent addition of staff and brokers, we had been looking for a space where we could further expand and grow,” Clarke said. “We are very happy with our selection, and it will allow us to better serve our clients.”

— Tara Naughter is the marketing manager for Lee & Associates Central Coast.