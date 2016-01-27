Lee & Associates Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Broker Jeff Allen

Lee & Associates Central Coast is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Allen as a new associate.

Allen has 18 years of commercial real estate experience and has brokered more than 1,000 lease transactions.

He will specialize in institutional investment sales; office, industrial and retail leasin; and value optimization, working out of the company's San Luis Obispo office.

Prior to joining Lee & Associates, Allen was a general manager for several public and private companies including Transwestern, RREEF Management and Spieker Properties.

In his tenure, he was responsible for the leasing and management of 17 million square feet and represented clients such as AEW, Deutsche Bank, JLL, CBRE, Morgan Stanley, Spieker Properties, TIAA-CREF, LNR and NBCUniversal.

He was the recipient of several awards for his work including Most Deals Done in the Western Region and fourth in customer service within the United States.

Most recently, Jeff founded Allen Commercial, where he supported institutional clients in acquiring commercial real estate on the central coast.

Allen graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor's in quantitative economics.

“I am excited to join Lee & Associates­ Central Coast," Allen said. "Their team-driven and client-focused philosophy, along with their local expertise and national reach, make them a leader in the commercial real estate field.”

— Tara Naughter represents Lee & Associates Central Coast.