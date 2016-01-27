Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:50 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Lee & Associates Welcomes Commercial Real Estate Broker Jeff Allen

By Tara Naughter for Lee & Associates Central Coast | January 27, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.

Jeff Allen

Lee & Associates Central Coast is pleased to announce the hiring of Jeff Allen as a new associate.

Allen has 18 years of commercial real estate experience and has brokered more than 1,000 lease transactions.

He will specialize in institutional investment sales; office, industrial and retail leasin; and value optimization, working out of the company's San Luis Obispo office.

Prior to joining Lee & Associates, Allen was a general manager for several public and private companies including Transwestern, RREEF Management and Spieker Properties.

In his tenure, he was responsible for the leasing and management of 17 million square feet and represented clients such as AEW, Deutsche Bank, JLL, CBRE, Morgan Stanley, Spieker Properties, TIAA-CREF, LNR and NBCUniversal.

He was the recipient of several awards for his work including Most Deals Done in the Western Region and fourth in customer service within the United States.

Most recently, Jeff founded Allen Commercial, where he supported institutional clients in acquiring commercial real estate on the central coast.

Allen graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor's in quantitative economics.

“I am excited to join Lee & Associates­ Central Coast," Allen said. "Their team-driven and client-focused philosophy, along with their local expertise and national reach, make them a leader in the commercial real estate field.”

Tara Naughter represents Lee & Associates Central Coast.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 