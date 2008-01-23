Lee Nelson Named Assistant Head Coach

Former UCSB volleyball player Lee Nelson has been named associate head coach of the program, head coach Ken Preston said Wednesday. Nelson has played and coached under Preston, who has announced plans to retire after 30 years at the school.{mosimage}

Nelson was the first assistant coach with the Fresno State women’s program in 2007. He also served as the second assistant at the University of Nevada in the 1999 and 2000 seasons. Prior to his move to Reno, Nelson was Preston’s first assistant with the UCSB men’s squad from 1997-99.

Nelson has also worked with Bishop Diego High as well as the men’s and women’s varsity teams at Santa Barbara City College.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Nelson graduated from Santa Barbara High and played at UCSB from 1985 to 1989. He was a starting middle blocker at the 1988 NCAA Championships where UCSB lost 3-2 to USC. Nelson also played professionally in Europe from 1991-92 and again from 1995-96.

Nelson replaced former Gauchos player and assistant coach Aaron Mansfield, who left his coaching duties to pursue a professional career as a libero with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Scott Flanders is UCSB‘s associate media relations director.