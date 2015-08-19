Lee V. Reyburn, Jr. of Santa Maria, 1932-2015

Posted on August 19, 2015 | 3:16 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Lee V. Reyburn Jr., 82, passed peacefully surrounded by family in his home on Aug. 17, 2015.

Lee was born on Dec. 23, 1932, in Elk City, Oklahoma, to Iris and Lee V. Reyburn Sr.

Lee was the loving husband to Betty, whom he married on March 24, 1954, just 61 short years ago.

Anyone who knew Lee was ultimately a better person for knowing him, being graced by his wit, wisdom and love for Christ, as well as his great capacity to help anyone in need at any time.

Lee’s family moved to Monterey, California, in July 1948, where Lee graduated from Monterey High School in 1950.

Lee attended Monterey Peninsula College from 1950 to 1951.

While still in high school, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1949 and was called to active duty with the United States Navy on April 2, 1952. Lee served on the USS John R. Craig, DD 885, until being released from active duty on January 31, 1954.

Lee then went to work for Bank of America in April 1954, where he stayed until being transferred to Santa Maria in July 1960.

In March of 1962, Lee left Bank of America and went to work for the Santa Barbara County Assessor’s Office as an appraiser, where he completed 32 years of service before retiring.

Throughout Lee’s retirement, he and Betty enjoyed traveling extensively, both at home and abroad. Lee’s love for the Lord perpetuated many years of active involvement at Grace Baptist Church in Santa Maria, prior to Lee and Betty moving to Crosspointe Church in February 2015.

Lee attended Hancock College where he obtained an AA Degree in business administration. He also graduated from Hancock College’s Reserve Police Academy, which led to 12 fond years as a Santa Maria reserve police officer, retiring as a reserve police sergeant.

Lee volunteered many hours for many causes over the years through another passion, preparing Santa Maria-Style Barbecue.

He was also a participant of the Orcutt Mineral Society of Santa Maria.

Lee is survived by his loving wife, Betty, as well as by his son, Steve Reyburn of Santa Maria; his daughters, Sheryl Holt (JC) of Pasadena, California, and Brenda Martinez (Jim) of Santa Maria. He also is survived by granddaughters Heather, Heidi, Janelle, Briana, and Courtney, and grandsons JC, Derek, and Stevie, as well as 12 great grandchildren, Andrew, Kaia, Payton, Josie, Joseph, Jarrett, Sean, Rylinn, Caden, Deegan, Kaleb, and Brynlee.

He is also survived by his sister, Nelma Wolford of Riverside; his brother, Marvin Reyburn of Santa Rosa; and brother-in-law Wayne Gann of Salem, Oregon, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 605 E McCoy Lane, in Santa Maria on Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, be directed to Hospice-Dignity Health, 124 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, 93455, or your church designated for missions.

