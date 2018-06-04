Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:55 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Lee Waldron Serving As Acting Santa Barbara Fire Chief

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 2, 2018 | 10:50 a.m.
Lee Waldron
Lee Waldron

The city of Santa Barbara has appointed Lee Waldron as acting fire chief following the retirement of Pat McElroy.

McElroy's last day was March 13, and Waldron was appointed to the spot on March 14 by City Administrator Paul Casey.

Waldron, operations division chief, is a 31-year veteran of the Santa Barbara City fire Department, and served as a battalion chief from 2010 to 2015.

In that role he headed the training division, and also served as battalion commander. Since 2015,  Waldron has overseen the daily operations of eight city rire stations and 89 personnel.

Waldron and his wife, Deborah, are longtime Santa Barbara residents who have two adult children, Campbell and Mark.

Assistant City Administrator Pam Antil said the city has not yet decided on a recruitment process for a new permanent fire chief.

“We haven’t fully identified the full recruitment process, but it is likely that we will hire an executive recruiting firm to assist us with the search for a new fire chief,” Antil said.

McElroy took over for retired Chief Andy DiMizio in 2013, after serving more than 32 years in the department.

Waldron told Noozhawk he plans to apply for the permanent position. 

"Yes I will compete for the permanent job," Waldron said. "I am proud that the city has the confidence in me to do a good job. Most of all, it’s important to me to represent well the men and women of our department, and make sure they have everything they need to serve our city, county and state."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

