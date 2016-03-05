LeeAna Tacadena Ruiz of Santa Barbara, 1987-2016

LeeAna Tacadena Ruiz of Santa Barbara passed away Feb. 25, 2016.
Born Nov. 1, 1987, she was 28 years old.
A viewing will take place at Welch-Ryce-Haider’s Downtown Chapel Monday, March 8, 2016, from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
