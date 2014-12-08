Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 8:12 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Legal Aid Foundation Receives $10,000 Donation from Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

By Emily Allen for the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County | December 8, 2014 | 11:00 a.m.

To bolster the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County’s efforts to reduce homelessness through its effective programs, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians donated $10,000 on Monday to the organization’s fundraising campaign.

The Legal Aid Foundation’s vision is to provide equal access to justice for all; removing victims of domestic violence permanently from harm’s way, preventing homelessness, helping seniors live with dignity and independence, and providing a legal safety net for low-income residents of Santa Barbara County.

“This is an organization that provides crucial legal services to people in need, especially those who may find themselves homeless,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re proud to support Legal Aid Foundation.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider, who is also vice chair of the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness, also recognizes the importance of the Legal Aid Foundation’s work through its Homeless Education & Legal Project, particularly working with Restorative Policing and Restorative Court.

“Legal Aid is a key component helping people out of homelessness and toward self-sufficiency," Schneider said. “I am incredibly pleased to hear that the Chumash tribe has stepped up to support this vital nonprofit to the community as they have so many others.”

"This donation will help in our outreach to people experiencing homelessness," said Jason Dominguez, executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County. "Outreach that includes helping people apply for benefits, housing and access to mental health and treatment services changes lives for the better. This outreach happens in parks, shelters and in Restorative Court. Through the work of our staff and trained volunteers we have assisted hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and helped house some of the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community."

For more information on donating to the Legal Aid Foundation, click here or contact Dominguez at 805.963.6754.

The mission of the Legal Aid Foundation is to provide high-quality legal services in order to ensure that low-income persons and seniors have access to the civil justice system in times of crisis — to secure safe, habitable shelter, adequate income, and protection from domestic violence and elder abuse.

— Emily Allen represents the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

