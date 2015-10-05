Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Legal Experts Joseph Allen and Shane Shark to Serve on Panel Discussing Constitutional Amendments

By Jane Benefield for U.S. League of Women Voters | October 5, 2015 | 3:09 p.m.

The U.S. League of Women Voters has asked local leagues to establish a new position on when and how to amend the United States Constitution and has provided consensus questions for discussion that will be raised at a community forum Wednesday, Oct. 21, 12–2 p.m. at the Louise Lowry Davis Center.

Two legal experts, Joseph Allen and Shane Stark, will provide background about when and how such amendments have been done in the past and what problems arise. Both panelists are League members.

Allen is a past president of ACLU and a civil rights lawyer, and Stark formerly served on the Santa Barbara County Counsel.

Marty Blum, government consultant for the local League and past president, will moderate the meeting and join the question and answer period.

If you have had questions, the meeting will be a good time to get them answered. Community forums are free and open to the public. Bring a brown-bag lunch and your friends. 

Parking behind the center is free during the meeting.

Saturday, Oct. 24 Discussion Unit 

In addition, there will be a single Discussion Unit on how to amend the U.S. Constitution Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Marmalade Cafe in la Cumbre Plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $30. 

This Unit will include a buffet lunch that will be served at noon. We encourage immediate reservations because the room has a size limit. If you have any questions, call Connie Hannah at 805.967.4720. Checks should be made out to the Santa Barbara League.

Marty Blum will moderate this meeting, and League members will present the consensus questions. To make reservations and for more information see www.lwvsantabarbara.org.

— Jane Benefield represents the U.S. League of Women Voters

 
