Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 10:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Legal Groups Kicking Off ‘Food from the Bar’ Drive to Help Foodbank’s Summer Lunch Program

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | June 27, 2013 | 7:41 a.m.

At 5:30 p.m. this Thursday at Intermezzo, local legal groups will kick off a month-long drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The third annual “Food from the Bar” Drive is co-sponsored by legal organizations in Santa Barbara including Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the North County Bar Association, the District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, among others.

Food from the Bar is a unique opportunity for the legal organizations in Santa Barbara to come together for one cause to directly improve the lives of children in our county.

All funds raised during the drive go directly to the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park program to feed children in the county during the summer months. The Foodbank reports that a staggering 84 percent of children in the county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer.

Through Picnic in the Park, the Foodbank provides free nutritious meals to these children during the summer throughout the county as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The healthy meal will be served at various parks in the county — Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 10 weeks during the summer.

Santa Barbara Women Lawyers board member and drive organizer Jennifer Smith said, “100 percent of the funds raised in this drive go directly to feed low income children in our community healthy lunches this summer. We have a hunger problem in our very own community. This drive is important because it brings attention to this problem in our own backyard.”

The Food from the Bar Drive will run during the entire month of July. Click here for more information or to make a donation.

Organizers invite everyone in the community to attend Thursday’s kick-off event at Intermezzo, with 25 percent of proceeds going to the Foodbank.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 