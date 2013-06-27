Legal Groups Kicking Off ‘Food from the Bar’ Drive to Help Foodbank’s Summer Lunch Program

At 5:30 p.m. this Thursday at Intermezzo, local legal groups will kick off a month-long drive to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The third annual “Food from the Bar” Drive is co-sponsored by legal organizations in Santa Barbara including Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the North County Bar Association, the District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, among others.

Food from the Bar is a unique opportunity for the legal organizations in Santa Barbara to come together for one cause to directly improve the lives of children in our county.

All funds raised during the drive go directly to the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park program to feed children in the county during the summer months. The Foodbank reports that a staggering 84 percent of children in the county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer.

Through Picnic in the Park, the Foodbank provides free nutritious meals to these children during the summer throughout the county as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The healthy meal will be served at various parks in the county — Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 10 weeks during the summer.

Santa Barbara Women Lawyers board member and drive organizer Jennifer Smith said, “100 percent of the funds raised in this drive go directly to feed low income children in our community healthy lunches this summer. We have a hunger problem in our very own community. This drive is important because it brings attention to this problem in our own backyard.”

The Food from the Bar Drive will run during the entire month of July. Click here for more information or to make a donation.

Organizers invite everyone in the community to attend Thursday’s kick-off event at Intermezzo, with 25 percent of proceeds going to the Foodbank.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.