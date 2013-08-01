Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Legal Groups Raise $12,000 So Far in ‘Food from the Bar’ Drive for Foodbank

By Flannery Hill for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County | August 1, 2013 | 11:48 a.m.

Legal organizations throughout Santa Barbara County will gather at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 to celebrate the third annual "Food from the Bar" Food and Funds Drive.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County reports that more than $12,181 has been collected to date. The total goal of the drive is $15,000.

There are a few more opportunities to support the Food from the Bar Drive, such as a Bootcamp Class offered by personal trainer Jenny Schatzle at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday at Chase Palm Park, on the oceanside. All ages, levels and abilities are welcome! Donations for Foodbank will be accepted at the class.

Sponsoring community partners of the drive include Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and Foley Bezek Behle & Curtis LLP. Other sponsoring organizations include Santa Barbara Women Lawyers, the Santa Barbara County Bar Association, the North County Bar Association, the District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Barbara Paralegal Association, among others. Food from the Bar is a unique opportunity for the legal organizations of Santa Barbara to come together to directly improve the lives of children in the county.

“It has been another fantastic year," said Santa Barbara Women Lawyers board member and drive co-organizer Jennifer Smith. "Everyone from the legal community really comes out in force to support the Foodbank. We can’t wait to celebrate with all our supporters once we reach our goal.”

All funds raised during the drive go directly to the Foodbank’s Picnic in the Park program to feed children during the summer months. The Foodbank reports that a staggering 84 percent of children in the county who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year get nothing in the summer. Through Picnic in the Park, the Foodbank provides free nutritious meals to these children during the summer throughout the county as part of the USDA Summer Food Service Program. The healthy meals are served at various parks in the county — Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for 10 weeks during the summer.

Click here for more information about the drive or to make a donation.

Organizers invite everyone in the community to attend the wrap party at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Foodbank’s Education Center, 1525 State St.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

