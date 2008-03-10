Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:29 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 

Legal Scholar to Share Insight with Nuclear Age Peace Foundation

Former Sri Lankan jurist featured speaker on nuclear weapons and international rule of law.

By Steven Crandell | March 10, 2008 | 7:19 p.m.

Judge Christopher Weeramantry, a leading expert on international law and a former member of the Sri Lankan Supreme Court, will be the featured speaker next month at "An Evening of Foresight and Compassion," presented by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

{mosimage}

The event, which includes a wine reception and dinner, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St. Tickets are $100 each.

Weeramantry played a key role in the 1996 International Court of Justice ruling on the illegality of nuclear weapons. Last year, he was honored with what’s known as the alternative Nobel Prize, called the Right Livelihood Award, for his “groundbreaking work to strengthen and expand international law.”

In 2006, he was awarded a UNESCO Prize for Peace Education for his “indefatigable campaign for peace and peace education, promotion of human rights, intercultural faith and understanding.” He also has received the highest award given by Sri Lanka, known as the Sri Lankabhimanya.

Weeramantry, a law professor at Monash University in Australia, is unequivocal on nuclear weapons.

"The threat and use of nuclear weapons,” he wrote in one opinion, “contradicts the fundamental principle of the dignity and worth of the human person on which all law depends."

Joining Weeramantry at the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation dinner will be other members of the World Future Council, including Hans Peter Dürr, Bianca Jagger and Jakob von Uexküll.

UCSB’s Orfalea Center for Global & International Studies and the World Future Council’s Project on Future Justice are co-sponsoring the event. Cindy and Steve Lyons, of Lyons Investments, are sponsoring the wine for the event.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for the dinner and sponsorships will allow a limited number of local students to attend for free. Click here to e-mail Steven Crandell or call 805.965.3443 for more information.

Steven Crandell is the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation‘s development and public affairs director.

