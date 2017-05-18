‘Legally Blonde Jr.’ Casting Call Continued

The Lompoc Recreation Division and Lompoc Youth Theater are still accepting registrations for this summer’s production of Legally Blonde Jr. — The Musical.

A second audition for the show that will be presented as part of Lompoc Youth Theater Camp is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 1. An earlier tryout was held May 13.

Registration is open to boys and girls in fourth through 12th grades.

Those wanting to participate in Lompoc Youth Theater Camp should stop by Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave. to pick up an audition packet and pre-register.

The three-week camp takes place Wednesday July 5 through Friday, July 21. There will be five scheduled performances of the musical Fridays and Saturdays, July 21, 22, 28 and 29.

For more information, community members can contact the city's recreation division at 875-8100, or stop by Anderson Recreation Center.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.