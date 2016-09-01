Legendary Harry James Orchestra With Fred Radke to Headline Rona Barrett Foundation Fundraiser

The Rona Barrett Foundation is excited to announce the legendary Harry James Orchestra, directed by Fred Radke, will perform at the foundation’s Big Band Celebration Ball fundraising gala Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.

The event will support the needs of vulnerable seniors through the Rona Barrett Foundation’s Golden Inn & Village.

“It is so fitting that the masters of the golden age of swing are bringing their immense talent to help us create golden years for our most vulnerable seniors,” said Rona Barrett, the hosting foundation’s CEO and founder. “We are overjoyed to welcome the Harry James Orchestra, directed by Fred Radke, to the Santa Ynez Valley.”

The history of the Harry James Orchestra began when Harry James formed the Music Makers with the financial backing of Benny Goodman.

The years that followed for James were an ultimate success that included a recording with the young Frank Sinatra that became a million-record seller.

Afterward James’ interest in movies grew and he served as technical advisor and played all trumpet parts in Young Man with a Horn.

Following James’ death in 1983, the band continued the mellow arrangements and fine rhythmic playing that first made it famous, now under the direction of Harry James’ lead trumpet virtuoso, Fred Radke.

The Harry James Orchestra has performed in major venues and continues to tour extensively throughout the world under the direction of Fred Radke, whose trumpet playing is indiscernible to Harry James’ style.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Oct. 8 event. To secure a sponsorship or for more information, contact Darlene Ramirez at 805.688.8887 or [email protected].

The Rona Barrett Foundation is a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide a solution to affordable housing and supportive services for seniors in need.

The foundation is celebrating the grand opening of the Golden Inn & Village, an affordable, dignified and enriching senior campus in the Santa Ynez Valley that offers senior residency and a variety of care that meets their needs as they age in place. To learn more about the Golden Inn & Village, visit www.ronabarrettfoundation.org.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Rona Barrett Foundation.