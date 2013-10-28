Rocker Alice Cooper Bringing ‘Raise the Dead’ Tour to Chumash Casino

Legendary rocker Alice Cooper, who’s known as “The Godfather of Shock Rock” for his wildly theatrical shows, will bring his “Raise the Dead” world tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Tickets for the show are $35, $50 and $65.

With a music career that spans five decades, Cooper’s ghoulish stage shows, which feature fake blood, electric chairs, guillotines, hangman’s gallows, snakes and other macabre props, have been credited for influencing such artists as KISS, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Slipknot and Ozzy Osbourne.

Alice Cooper was originally a five-member band that formed in Phoenix during the late 1960s, and it featured Vincent Furnier on lead vocals and harmonica. The band broke into the mainstream in 1971 with the hit “I’m Eighteen” off the “Love It to Death” album. In 1972, “School’s Out” climbed the Billboard Albums chart to No. 2, and the band followed with the chart-topping “Billion Dollar Babies” in 1973.

Furnier adopted the band’s name as his own and began a solo career with the album “Welcome to My Nightmare” in 1975. He is credited with shaping the look and sound of heavy metal, and he’s regarded as the first artist to introduce horror imagery to rock ‘n’ roll. In 2011, the original five-member band Alice Cooper was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Don’t miss a chance to see this one-of-a-kind performance in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.