Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:05 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

LEGO Robotics Team Wins Champion Award-2nd Place at Regional Championship

By Ri-Pen “Rip” Chou for FLL & Beyond: 2 squared + 3 | December 19, 2013 | 10:46 a.m.

Team FLL & Beyond: 2 squared + 3 competed last weekend in the FLL Los Angeles Regional Championship Tournament at South High School in Torrance and won the Champions Award-Second Place trophy.

That means they were judged to be one of the best two teams in the tournament that day and are waiting to see if they will get an invitation to the FLL North American Championship tournament in May at Legoland in Carlsbad. Nearly 1,000 students (96 teams) from San Luis Obispo County to Orange County competed over the weekend.

Their team’s robot also performed the best against all the other teams that day, achieving the highest score with 451. One of the two other Santa Barbara area teams that also competed in the team, LEGOnardo Da Vincis (Santa Barbara Homeschool Robotics Academy), got the second highest score that day, and won second place in Robot Performance with a score of 429. The third local team, Masters of Disasters (Montessori Center School), also did well, receiving the Robot Programming Award-Second Place.

The team FLL & Beyond: 2 squared + 3 consists of two Foothill Elementary School students (Cami and Mia) and five La Colina Junior High students (Aaron, Albert, Chloe, Lance, Scott).  The name has 2 squared + 3 in it because they have two sets of twins on the team. They are assisted by their coach Rip Chou and team mentor (and mascot) Mack Fixler.

Last year, the team also won the Champions Award-Second Place.

Team Squared
Team members give the thumbs-up before the start of the robot run. (Eric Isaacs photo / EMI Photography)

“It’s really difficult to get the Champions Award in these tournaments because they are so competitive,” Chou said. “And to get it two years in a row is quite a rare honor. It’s really a testament to all the hard work, passion and dedication of all the kids on the team. To win the Champions Award, the team has to well in the Robot Performance and excel in all three parts of the FLL Challenge.”

Every August, FLL releases its Challenge based on a real-world scientific topic. Each Challenge has three parts: the Robot Game, the Project and the FLL Core Values. The teams participate in the Challenge by programming an autonomous robot to score points on a playing field (Robot Game) within a set time (2½ minutes) and developing an innovative solution to a problem they have identified (Project), all guided by the FLL Core Values.

This year’s theme is “Nature’s Fury: Prepare. Stay Safe. Rebuild.” At the tournaments, they presented months of serious research on natural disasters and their effects of people. They then needed to come up with an innovative solution and a five-minute skit to present to the judges.

FLL is open to students ages 9 to 14 in North America (ages 9 to 16 for the rest of the world). This competition is organized by the FIRST organization that also holds the high school version of the competition, of which the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is an active participant.

Besides preparing for the tournament, FLL & Beyond: 2 squared + 3 is also active in the community promoting FLL, Robotics and STEM. They have shown their robots and presentations to schools, Science Nights, Museum of Natural History and to government agencies.

— Ri-Pen “Rip” Chou is coach of FLL & Beyond: 2 squared + 3.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 