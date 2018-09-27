Leila Melody New CFO at Providence School

Leila Melody joined the Providence School administrative team on Sept. 24, filling a new chief financial officer position.

Melody has some 15 years of experience in leadership roles in finance, operations, and business administration at for­-profit and not­-for­-profit organizations.

She has led accounting, finance, human resources, facilities, technology, and visitor experience, instituting best practices and developing systems that create and support significant organizational growth.

Melody has volunteered for a variety of charities from local animal protection groups to international education initiatives by assisting with development of business plans, coordinating volunteers, and securing corporate sponsorships.

She graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in statistics from Northwestern University in 2000.

She earned an MBA with distinction from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management in 2010 with concentrations in social enterprise, management and strategy, and international business.

After the July 1 merger of El Montecito School and Providence, A Santa Barbara Christian School, the board of directors sought a CFO to focus on integrating accounting and HR practices.

The position also focuses on overseeing capital projects, and developing robust budgeting and financial modeling to ensure the future sustainability of the private independent school, which enrolls 375 students, preschool through high school.

“I am excited to contribute to an institution focused on academic excellence and strong ethics, and am especially happy to be involved during the merger of the schools,” Melody said.

— Elaine Rottman for Providence School.