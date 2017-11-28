Leland King II Sparks UCSB to 4th Straight Basketball Win

College Basketball

SAN FRANCISCO – Leland King II recorded a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds and helped spark a 10-0 second-half run as visiting UC Santa Barbara defeated the University of San Francisco 79-72 on Tuesday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Gauchos.

A three-point basket from the right corner by Marcus Jackson with 6:29 to play in the game transformed a 64-62 deficit into a 65-64 lead for UCSB (5-2). King followed Jackson's bucket with back-to-back tough hook shots in traffic to push the edge to 69-64, and Max Heidegger was fouled while making a lay-up and made the free throw to complete the rally and make the score 72-64.

"USF is one of the top three teams in the WCC (West Coast Conference)," said head coach Joe Pasternack. "To come in here and win on the road is a very good win for us. We had a lot of guys who stepped-up and, I thought, one of the differences in the game was our defense in the second half."

The game was tied 41-41 at halftime, but UCSB limited the Dons (3-2) to 31 points and 26.7% shooting over the final 20 minutes to take control. In fact, after making 3-of-4 three-point attempts to begin the game, USF made just three of its final 29 to finish at 18.2%.

A three-point basket by Souley Boum with 57 seconds to play capped a mini-rally by the Dons and cut the lead to 72-69. But UCSB made 7-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.

"I've said it before, I want to take big shots," King said. "Late in the game, I really wanted the ball and my teammates got it to me. I'm glad I was able to make a couple of shots and get some rebounds."

King finished the game making 9-of-15 shots overall, including 9-of-12 from two-point range. He also made all three of his free throws and set a new Gaucho high with his 14 rebounds. It was his second consecutive double-double.

Heidegger, who entered the game averaging 25.2 points per game, fifth in the nation, finished with 18 hard-earned points. He was the focus of San Francisco's defensive effort all night and finished 5-for-15 overall and 3-for-8 from beyond the three-point arc.

"I missed some shots tonight that I would normally make," Heidegger said. "But with this team, there's always someone else who can get it done. Tonight it was Leland and Gabe (Vincent). We all have a lot of confidence in each other. That's what we're all about."

Vincent had 13 points, while Jalen Canty added 12 and Jackson 10, giving UCSB five players in double-figures for the second time in the last three games.

The Gauchos hit 47.4% of their field goals overall and 6-of-19 from three-point range. They also hit 19-of-24 free throw attempts, 79.2%.

Boum and Chase Foster led the Dons with 17 points apiece. Foster scored 14 of his points in the first half, but was just 1-for-5 from the field with two points in the second half. Boum did the majority of his damage at the free-throw line. He began the game by making his first 10 free throws, which improved him to 29-of-30 for the season, but he missed a pair during the decisive final minutes. He finished 12-for-14 from the charity stripe.

The four-game winning streak is UCSB's longest since it won nine in a row near the end of the 2015-16 season. The five wins are just one short of the six that the Gauchos recorded during the 2016-17 season and the 5-2 start equals the program's best since it also began 5-2 during the 2011-12 campaign.

Santa Barbara will host another WCC opponent on Saturday, Dec. 2 when the University of San Diego invades the Thunderdome for a 7 p.m. game. The Toreros are currently 5-0 and will play San Diego State prior to their trip to UCSB.