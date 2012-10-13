California Lemon Festival Has a Zest for Fun, Food and All Things Yellow

South Coast lemon lovers flocked to Goleta on Saturday for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 21st Annual California Lemon Festival, which hosts lemon-flavored treats, local business booths and rides for the kids.

The fun continues Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with live entertainment and the infamous pie-eating contest scheduled for noon.

Sunday’s stage shows will start with Goleta Valley Junior High Dance at 10 a.m. Bad Jack, The Rave, Cruz Dance & Entertainment Studio, Troker, The Voice of Reason and Anthony Prieto Band will perform throughout the day.

On Saturday, the festival hosted the Seventh Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car and Street Rod Show and handed out awards for street rods, stock cards, trucks, muscle cars, woodys and more.

