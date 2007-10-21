Lemon Festival is Pick of Weekend
{mosimage}The California Lemon Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at Girsh Park in Goleta with Eurobungy, food booths, a pie-eating contest, Dora the Explorer and much more.
By | October 21, 2007 | 8:48 p.m.
{mosimage}The California Lemon Festival got off to a running start with the Girls Inc. 5K race. Festivalgoers indulged in food booths, chewed through a pie-eating contest, socialized with Dora the Explorer and jumped around on Eurobungy. The event included music, games, vendors and Safety Street. The Goleta Lemon Festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today atGirsh Park. Ellen Guhring photos
