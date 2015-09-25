Lemons Get Their Day in the Sun at Goleta’s Lemon Festival This Weekend

Advice

(Mike McGee / Noozhawk video)

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual California Lemon Festival will take over Girsh Park on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of delicious food, rides, activities and entertainment to go around.

Sunny skies and toasty temperatures in the 80s will have festival-goers heading for the lemon ale, lemon cotton candy, lemon gelato, lemon shaved ice and good old-fashioned lemonade.

But don’t let the heat deter you from the always popular lemon meringue pie and lemon bars from Anna’s Bakery.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy the Deckers Brands Active Kids Zone with a toddler bounce house, pony rides, rock climbing, laser tag and Euro Bungy.

Adults will be drawn to arts and crafts vendors, the Goleta Fall Classic Car & Street Rod Show, and a variety of entertainment.

Presented by MarBorg Industries and co-sponsored by Cox and Deckers Brands, the festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road across from Camino Real Marketplace.

