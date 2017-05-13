Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Lena Mayer Shuts Out Cal State Fullerton; UCSB Takes 2 of 3 from Big West Champs

By UCSB Sports Information | May 13, 2017 | 7:23 p.m.

In UCSB's Senior Day regular-season softball finale on Saturday afternoon, a pair of late runs by outfielders senior Kristen Clark and junior Jessica Johnston helped give the Gauchos a 2-0 victory and a split of a doubleheader against Big West-champion  Cal State Fullerton.

Led by another stellar performance from junior pitcher Lena Mayer, the shutout effort gave UCSB a 2-1 series win.

In Saturday's first game, the Gauchos mounted a furious comeback in the bottom of the seventh, nearly erasing a 6-0 deficit before eventually falling just short, 6-5.

Pitching just her second complete game of the year, Mayer held the conference leaders to just four hits and UCSB finished the regular season with records of 31-26, 11-10 in the Big West. Fullerton is 33-21, 16-5.

After going scoreless through the first five innings, the Gauchos finally pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Clark opened things up with a run off a single up the middle by freshman Alyssa Diaz. Sophomore Melanie Menorwould scored Johnston with a single for the second run,

Facing one out in the top of the seventh, the Titans put themselves in a position to tie or take the lead with two runners on base. However, as she did in Friday's 4-3 win, Mayer stayed composed as she picked up outs on Fullerton's next two batters to end the game.

Saturday's opening game saw UCSB fall by a final score of 6-5 following a late offensive outburst in the bottom of the seventh. Two Fullerton errors in the final inning helped keep UCSB alive as it attempted to erase a 6-0 deficit.

With one out on the board, Diaz scored the Gauchos' first run of the day off a single by Brucelas to make it 6-1. Cavazos would then make it home from third, cutting the deficit to 6-2 after a swing by junior Samantha Lujan led to a Titan throwing error towards first base.

Brucelas then brought the score to 6-3 as freshman Kayla Krantz hit a hard ball down the middle that the Fullerton infield failed to swoop up cleanly, adding another error.

Johnston singled to left field, scoring Clark and freshman Nicole Marino to make it a 6-5 game.

Fullerton snagged the third out  and escaped with the win. 

Menor and Brucelas both led the way for UCSB with two hits apiece while Johnston had two RBI.

