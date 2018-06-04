Lend a Hand in Lompoc Beautification Project

The city of Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission invites the community to come get their hands dirty and participate in a work project to improve the city starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 16.

The commission asks the community to “be the difference you want to see in our community” and join the project to enhance the farmer’s market parking lot on West Ocean Avenue between I and J streets, including spreading mulch and compost.

Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided. Work will continue until the project is complete. Participants are requested to bring tools they have, such as wheelbarrows, shovels, pitchforks and rakes.

These works projects resulted from public input during a recent community meeting held by the Beautification and Appearance Commission seeking ideas for beautifying Lompoc.

Those wanting to take part should RSVP to: 805-875-8034.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.