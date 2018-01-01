Lenetti Family Rings in New Year With County’s First Baby of 2018

Angelo Xavier Lenetti arrived just in time to become the first baby born in Santa Barbara County in 2018 at Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC).

Coming into the world at 12:06 a.m., the bundle of joy weighed in at 7 lbs., 7 oz., and 19 3/4 inches long.

Angelos’s mother Love Lenetti and father Devin Lenetti said they are overjoyed about their unexpected New Year’s arrival.

Angelo is the first baby for each of the proud parents, who joked just days ago about the possibility of having the first baby of the year. Mom and baby are healthy and doing well, the hospital reports.

To celebrate and welcome Angelo, MRMC staff presented the family with a gift basket full of new-baby goodies and essentials.

“This is a new experience for me and my husband,” Love Lenetti said. “We are very excited about his arrival.”

Fore more about Marian Regional Medical Center, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/marianregional/.

— Sara San Juan for Marian Regional Medical Center.