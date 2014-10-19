Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lengthy Extrication Needed in Orcutt Pickup Truck Rollover

Firefighters work for 73 minutes to free victim, who was then flown to Santa Barbara hospital

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | October 19, 2014 | 8:39 a.m.

It took firefighters more than an hour late Saturday to free a man from the wreckage of his pickup truck, which crashed in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 135 near Clark Avenue, said Vince Agapito, a Fire Department spokesman.

The Chevy pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its side about 50 below the roadway, Agapito said.

He said the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered extensive injuries to his legs, which were pinned underneath the dashboard.

Firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” tool to extricate the man from the wreckage, a process that took 73 minutes, Agapito said.

Typically extrications take 10-15 minutes, he added.

“They basically had to dismantle the thing to get him out,” said Agapito, noting that crews had to remove the truck’s roof, cut off the doors, and pry the dashboard away from the victim.

“The victim was conscious throughout the the entire ordeal of his extrication,” he said.

Once freed, the man was taken by ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, where he was transferred to a waiting Calstar helicopter for the flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available Sunday.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 