Lengthy Extrication Needed in Orcutt Pickup Truck Rollover

Firefighters work for 73 minutes to free victim, who was then flown to Santa Barbara hospital

It took firefighters more than an hour late Saturday to free a man from the wreckage of his pickup truck, which crashed in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 11:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 135 near Clark Avenue, said Vince Agapito, a Fire Department spokesman.

The Chevy pickup rolled several times before coming to rest on its side about 50 below the roadway, Agapito said.

He said the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered extensive injuries to his legs, which were pinned underneath the dashboard.

Firefighters used the “Jaws of Life” tool to extricate the man from the wreckage, a process that took 73 minutes, Agapito said.

Typically extrications take 10-15 minutes, he added.

“They basically had to dismantle the thing to get him out,” said Agapito, noting that crews had to remove the truck’s roof, cut off the doors, and pry the dashboard away from the victim.

“The victim was conscious throughout the the entire ordeal of his extrication,” he said.

Once freed, the man was taken by ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, where he was transferred to a waiting Calstar helicopter for the flight to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available Sunday.

