Santa Maria Man Killed in Crash Near Orcutt

A Santa Maria man was fatally injured Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash east of Orcutt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A lengthy extrication was required to free Lawrence David Silva, 61, from the wreckage of his vehicle, said Vince Agapito, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The wreck occurred about 3 p.m. on Dominion Road just north of Clark Avenue, Agapito said.

He said two fire engines and a county helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Crews spent at least a half-hour trying to remove Silva from the 2011 Lincoln, which slammed into a tree, the CHP said.

Silva was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he was declared dead.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the CHP.

