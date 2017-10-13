Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:39 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Leo Vargas’ Record-Setting Night Powers Carpinteria to Homecoming Victory

Carpinteria running back Leo Vargas falls into the end zone on fourth-and-two to put the Warriors up 16-0. Click to view larger
Carpinteria running back Leo Vargas falls into the end zone on fourth-and-two to put the Warriors up 16-0. (Christian Eckert/ Noozhawk Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 13, 2017 | 10:41 p.m.

Running back Leo Vargas set a school record for rushing yards in a single game as the Carpinteria Warriors walloped Trinity Classical Academy in a 44-12 non-league homecoming matchup at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

Vargas carried the ball 22 times for 315 yards with six touchdowns, surpassing Sean Lohse's 1991 record of 297 yards. Vargas set the record with 15 carries less than Lohse. All but 35 of the Warriors' 350 yards were gained by Vargas.

"The line did a good job, I did my job, everyone did their job," explained Vargas. "It was a good game." 

The Warriors (4-3) got off to a hot start as Alberto "Tito" Arroyo booted a 25 yard field goal to open the scoring, and Vargas scored a 20-yard touchdown after Lorenzo Jaime intercepted Trinity quarterback Phineas Yi.

Vargas scored his second touchdown early in the second quarter on fourth down from the 2-yard line to put Carpinteria up 16-0. 

"He's getting stronger as he's going," claimed Carpinteria head coach Rick Candaele. "He's really taking it seriously."

Carpinteria then forced turnovers on downs on back-to-back Knights possessions, and Vargas broke his longest scoring run of the night, a 59 yard rumble into the end zone to give the Warriors a 23-0 halftime lead. 

Trinity Classical (2-5) came out of the locker room rearing to go in the second half, stringing together a six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive as Yi connected with running back Carson Campuzano for a 30 yard score. Yi completed the game with 154 yards passing and one touchdown, and 70 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Carpinteria lineman Jose Alvarado managed a sack, forced fumble, and fumble recovery on the same play to set up Vargas' fourth touchdown of the night, a 27-yard scamper around the right end. 

The story remained the same for the next few Knights' possessions, as Jacob Macias and Jaime intercepted Yi on back-to-back drives setting up Vargas touchdowns of 55 and 10 yards. Vargas' final score came with over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Knights would find the end zone one more time before the game ended, as backup quarterback Rick Roberts connected with Will Howell for a 34 yard touchdown with :25 remaining.

Due to the running-clock, Carpinteria didn't have to run another play. The Warriors take on 5-2 Malibu next week in each teams' Frontier League opener.

"It's nice to be 4-3," said Candaele, who's Warriors started the season 2-3 before back-to-back wins.

"It's the best record we've had in a while," said Vargas. "We're working on a league championship."

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 