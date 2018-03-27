Leon Bridges Bringing R&B to Bowl

Grammy Award-nominated R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges has announced his 2018 headline tour, Good Thing Tour, will make a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. The show includes special guest Khruangbin.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 30, via AXS.com and at the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. Ticket prices are $40.50-$66.50, plus applicable service charges. The Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Bridges, a trained choreographer, has been celebrated for his live show which couples his and his full-scale band’s musicianship with his use of dance and motion.

Since the release of his debut album, Bridges has performed worldwide, including at the White House for President Barack Obama, the Library of Congress, Museum of Modern Art, and at major festivals.

Bridges's current tour is in support of his forthcoming sophomore album Good Thing, out May 4 via Columbia Records.

Visit leonbridges.com for more information.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.