Monday, April 23 , 2018, 3:27 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Leon Kolankiewicz: Donald Trump Trashes Sustainability Twice in 2 Weeks

By Leon Kolankiewicz | April 18, 2017 | 9:55 a.m.

I knew when Donald Trump was elected president of the United States that he might prove a long-awaited savior to those disillusioned, abandoned Americans who support enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws and, more generally, yearn for an immigration policy that actually serves the interests of rank-and-file Americans over those of illegal immigrants and their enablers, apologists and open-borders zealots.

So far, Trump has not disappointed. Illegal border crossings have plummeted, and the Border Patrol is elated that they can now do their jobs instead of holding out welcome mats for illegal trespassers.

But when it comes to the environment and U.S. population stabilization (necessary for environmental conservation and sustainability), I was not expecting Trump to morph into Theodore Roosevelt or even Richard Nixon. These two Republican presidents did more than any others — including Democrats — to raise awareness about conservation (Roosevelt) and overpopulation (Nixon).

I regret to say that Trump’s actions on the environment and population have not pleasantly surprised me.

Two in particular suggest that he is well on his way to becoming, as I argued in an analysis earlier this year, “the worst environmental president in American history,” the “anti-Roosevelt” that I dubbed him.

In the space of barely two weeks, first Trump tore up many of the climate-friendly initiatives of former President Barack Obama and then he threw out American support for international family planning efforts at the U.N. Population Fund.

Both actions reveal a startlingly short-sighted and ignorant world view on the part of the new president.

The refusal of the U.S. government to support international family planning efforts virtually ensures that in the not-so-distant future even more jobless and desperate people will be fleeing their overpopulated, overburdened and violence-plagued homelands, and trying to sneak into our country.

On March 28, Trump, joined by a hopeful coterie of coal miners and coal, oil, and gas industry executives, signed an executive order scuttling some of Obama’s most visionary energy and climate regulations.

On the chopping block was Obama’s signature effort to combat global warming, the Clean Power Plan, which had mandated that by 2030 carbon dioxide emissions from U.S. power plants be 32 percent below 2005 levels.

Symbolically, Trump’s defiant gesture took place at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency itself. Earlier, Trump had delighted his campaign supporters by appointing a climate change denier, Scott Pruitt, as EPA head. Pruitt, a former Oklahoma attorney general and inveterate EPA adversary, had spent years suing the agency he now administers.

It is a case of the fox guarding the henhouse if ever there was. And if this didn’t clarify Trump’s intentions, he showed his further contempt for the EPA’s mission by proposing its funding be slashed by 31 percent, the deepest of all proposed federal budget cuts.

Then, not to be outdone, in the first week of April, the Trump administration announced it was eliminating U.S. funding to the UN Population Fund. UNFPA supports family planning in more than 150 impoverished nations.

This atrocious action cuts off approximately $70 million annually to critical family planning services in the world’s poorest countries; it directly threatens the reproductive health of tens of millions of vulnerable girls and women. It will stymie voluntary, humane efforts to help disadvantaged communities limit population growth, protect the environment, and escape squalor and grinding poverty.

The United Nations now projects that the world’s population will continue booming through the remainder of the 21st century, climbing to more than 11 billion from 7.4 billion. Trump’ myopic decision to halt U.S. funding of UNFPA has helped guarantee that the world will become ever more crowded, polluted and environmentally unsustainable.

In sum, what is Trump’s vision on the environment, energy, climate and population? Back to the benighted past.

— Leon Kolankiewicz is an advisory board member and senior writing fellow for Californians for Population Stabilization (CAPS). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 