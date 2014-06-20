Leon Lunt Joins Lions Sight and Hearing Center Board of Directors

Leon Lunt is a new member of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center Board of Directors, representing the Host/Downtown Club.

He serves on the recycle committee, serves as liaison with the UCSB Lions Club and Pre-Optometry Program, and as a board member gives input into the running of the board’s activities.

From Kansas, he has a bachelor of science degree in geology from Kansas State, was a member of the U.S. Air Force, and did water well contracting in Kansas, Nebraska and New York on public projects.

He retired as the general manager of the Cachuma Operation and Maintenance Board in 1990.

Currently he is a real estate broker and manager of local apartments and office properties.

— Jean Mangus is executive director of the Lions Sight and Hearing Center.