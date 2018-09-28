Leondre Coleman, Defense Spark Lompoc Over Santa Ynez

Football

The league is new, but Lompoc continues to dominate its match-ups with Santa Ynez in football.

The Braves shut out the Pirates, 21-0, in the Channel League debuts on Friday night at Huyck Stadium. It was the ninth straight win by Lompoc against their former Los Padres League rival.

Leondre Coleman led the way for Lompoc (4-2), scoring two first-half touchdowns on a passes from quarterback Cameron Iribarren and running for the third.

Coleman's offensive contributions were huge for the Braves, who lost wide receiver Ryan Morgan last week with a broken collar bone

On defense Lompoc contained Santa Ynez running back Cash Transeth.