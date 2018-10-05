Saturday, October 6 , 2018, 1:26 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Leondre Coleman Rushes for 241 Yards as Lompoc Breaks Away From Dos Pueblos, 42-21

Braves snap 21-21 tie with three fourth-quarter touchdowns

Cameron Iribarren Click to view larger
Lompoc QB Cameron Iribarren scores one of his three rushing touchdowns. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 5, 2018 | 11:57 p.m.

Leondre Coleman ran here, there and everywhere on Friday night, amassing a career-high 241 yards on 27 carries in Lompoc High’s 42-21 football win over Dos Pueblos at Valley Stadium.

The Braves (5-2, 2-0) spoiled DP’s homecoming and took over sole possession of first place in the Channel League. The Chargers are 4-3 and 1-1.

Lompoc piled up 453 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The Braves ran the ball 59 times for a 7.7-yard average and were 0-for-3 on passes. Junior quarterback Cameron Iribarren ran 17 times for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

“We play hard-nosed football, that’s what we’re all about,” said Coleman, a 6-2, 200-pound junior who also played linebacker on defense. “I’m definitely tired. We came in here expecting a dogfight.

“We wore them down with our offensive line. They were phenomenal. If I didn’t have that line blocking like they did, I never would have gotten 200 yards.”

Lompoc drove 80 yards on its second possession and 50 yards on its fourth drive to score a pair of touchdowns. Oscar Tenario hit pay dirt on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and Iribarren ran it in from five yards out to make it 14-0 with 8:09 to go before halftime.

The Chargers cut it to 14-7 by covering 60 yards in five plays on their last drive of the second quarter. David Leon threw a short pass to Eric Lopez and Lopez broke four tackles while running to the Braves’ 20-yard line. Three plays later, Leon scored the first of his two rushing TDs on a 4-yard burst with lineman Angel Flores and Roberto Flores clearing the path.

David Leon Click to view larger
DP’s David Leon scores from 2 yards out to tie the game at 14 in the third quarter. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“It was 21-21 going into the fourth,” said DP coach Doug Caines. “We just didn’t survive the game of cat-and-mouse. We caught the cat, then it slipped out the side door. It’s just one of those things where we didn’t fit well enough on defense.

“Give credit to Lompoc, that’s a great football team with great size and great athleticism. They run downhill hard. For the most part, we did well, then we just could not get off the field on third down.”

Lopez ran 15 times for 66 yards. The Braves won the first-down battle 25-15 and enjoyed a 453-263 advantage in total yards.

Dos Pueblos got a 35-yard kickoff return from Conner Lee to open the second half. The Chargers tied the game at 14 on a 13-play, 52-yard march, capped by a 2-yard run by Leon on a QB keeper.

The visitors, ranked No. 8 in CIF Div. 3, regained the upper hand with an 80-yard drive that culminated in a 9-yard TD run by Coleman. The Chargers struck back with a 61-yard sprint by Udy Loza that tied it again at 21 with 1:51 to go in the third. Loza. a 5-6 junior, disappeared into the line, then bounced out to the left side and turned on the jets to beat the last three defenders.

The Braves struck right back, running seven straight times on an 80-yard march. Coleman got free for a 42-yard gain on the second play and Lee saved a TD by tripping him from behind at the DP 35. Five plays later, Iribarren ran it in from 11 yards to give the Braves a 28-21 lead. Lompoc needed just 2:43 to score that touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter.

The Braves forced DP to punt and proceeded to drive 60 yards in seven plays in just 2:59. Drew Williams, who rushed eight times for 63 yards, scored on a 14-run by following the blocking of his line and fullback Jesus Corrales to extend the lead to 14 points, 35-21.

“It was a well-fought game and Coach Caines does a great job,” said Lompoc coach Andrew Jones. “Our guys were smelling blood in the second half. I told them, ‘Hey you give me one stop and the game’s over.’ We got that stop and we were off to the races.

“Cam ran well and Leondre ran well but it starts up front with our offensive line. Our tight end Cullin Ranney was going both ways, playing mike backer and tight end. He had a great night blocking.”

With 3:49 remaining, DP threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-14 from its 26-yard line. The Braves needed just five plays to find the end zone again with Iribarren scoring his third TD on a 4-yard run with 1:50 to play.

The Chargers will play at Valley Stadium again on Friday in the Battle of Goleta against San Marcos at 7 p.m. The Braves will take on Santa Barbara on Saturday night at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 