Posted on April 17, 2014 | 11:45 a.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Leonel G. Acosta, 81, of Santa Barbara died on April 14, 2014, at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The Rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 at Our Lady of Sorrows, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 24, also at Our Lady of Sorrows. Interment will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.