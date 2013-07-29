Leroy Lee, Jamey Geston to Play Friday at Plaza Playhouse Theater

The Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria is pleased to welcome Australian songsmith and acoustic guitarist Leroy Lee to the stage at 8 p.m. Friday. Opening for Lee will be local favorite and equally talented musician Jamey Geston, a shining and upcoming star.

Tickets are $15 general admission and available at the Plaza Playhouse box office, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., and Curious Cup Bookstore, 929 Linden Ave., or click here to purchase tickets online.

Leroy Lee has been compared to English folk legends like Nick Drake and Bert Jansch, and has a new EP, Arcadia.

Jamey Geston is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist musician who plays guitar, acoustic/electric/bass, ukulele, mandolin and piano. Her music has an organic mix of indie, blended in a folksy beat, and flavored with pinch of acoustic pop. Performing most of her life, she started singing publicly at age 4 and playing guitar at age 8. She has performed at festivals, special charity events and showcases from Santa Barbara County to San Diego County to Arizona.

Geston started songwriting at 11 and has polished her writing skills and playing technique, and continues to write and work on her music with both guitar and piano. In the fall of 2012, she was a finalist in Zoey’s “Ones to Watch” Emerging Singer/Songwriter. Advancing to the finals made her the youngest contestant in the history of the three-year competition. Zoey’s Cafe in Ventura hosts a singer/songwriter competition in an open mic forum in front of industry judges.

— Melinda Bie represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.