Leroy Lewellyn of Santa Maria, 1941-2015

Posted on October 10, 2015 | 9:09 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Leroy Lewellyn, 74, of Santa Maria passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Leroy was born July 23, 1941, in Santa Maria to Morgan and Emma Lewellyn.

He was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria, graduating from Santa Maria High School.

Leroy is survived by his son Darren Lewellyn of Grover Beach, Calif.; daughter, Kimberly Morrison of Paso Robles, Calif.; brother, Stan Lewellyn of Santa Maria; grandchildren Ashlyn Rooney and Michael Lewellyn; and numerous nieces.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.