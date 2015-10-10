Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Posted on October 10, 2015 | 9:09 a.m.

Leroy Lewellyn of Santa Maria, 1941-2015

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Leroy Lewellyn

Leroy Lewellyn, 74, of Santa Maria passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Leroy was born July 23, 1941, in Santa Maria to Morgan and Emma Lewellyn.

He was a lifelong resident of Santa Maria, graduating from Santa Maria High School. 

Leroy is survived by his son Darren Lewellyn of Grover Beach, Calif.; daughter, Kimberly Morrison of Paso Robles, Calif.; brother, Stan Lewellyn of Santa Maria; grandchildren Ashlyn Rooney and Michael Lewellyn; and numerous nieces.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 