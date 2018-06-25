Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Lesley Lang-Lopez Joins American Riviera Bank

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | June 25, 2018 | 12:36 p.m.
Lesley Lang-Lopez
Lesley Lang-Lopez

American Riviera Bank has welcomed Lesley Lang-Lopez as its new vice president/Small Business Administration Regional Lending Manager.

Lang-Lopez will guide the bank’s business customers through the Small Business Administration (SBA) loan process. This process is made easier and faster with American Riviera Bank’s preferred lender status, which gives the bank the authority to make the final credit decision.
 
“I’m joining the American Riviera Bank team to help people grow their business,” Lang-Lopez said. ”I’m here to make sure the SBA system works well for our customers, from start to finish.”
 
Lang-Lopez, an SBA professional, comes to American Riviera Bank from a New York-based nationwide nonbank SBA lender, where she was vice president of small business finance in its Irvine office.

Previously, she was senior vice president at two California banks, in Costa Mesa and San Luis Obispo. Earlier in her career, Lang-Lopez worked for the SBA as a senior loan specialist and team leader and as an economic development specialist.

Among her professional accolades, Lang-Lopez was named the SBA Central California Women in Business Champion of the Year in 2005 and the National Association of Development Companies’ Lender of the Year in 2004.

She said she’s excited about her work and her future with American Riviera Bank. “As I get to know everyone here, I know I made a good choice,” she said, “and I’m thrilled about the prospect of learning more about the small-business owners on the Central Coast.”

Born and raised in Fresno, Lang-Lopez attended UCSB freshman year before returning to Fresno, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Fresno State University.

American Riviera Bank is a full-service community bank with branches at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara; 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito; 5880 Calle Real, Goleta; and 1601 Spring St., Paso Robles. Visit www.americanrivierabank.com.

— Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 