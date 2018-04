Posted on June 30, 2017 | 8:29 p.m.

Source: Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home

Lesli Sandoval Nunez of Ventura, California, died June 26, 2017. She was 19.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 4 to 8 p.m. July 7, 2017, at Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, 757 E. Main St. in Ventura.

The public is invited to her funeral service at 3 p.m. July 8, 2017, in the Reardon Chapel.