Lesson in Benevolence Plays Out for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (OLMCS) is one of several schools impacted by the recent mudflow in the Montecito community.

While the school’s campus is closed during the recovery and clean up efforts, Mount Carmel is implementing a plan beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16 to remain in operation.

The school’s situation is unique as its student body is made up of children from Ventura to Goleta. With the 101 freeway closed, the school has come up with a solution to continue to serve its families on both sides of the closure.

In Santa Barbara, Notre Dame School has graciously opened extra classroom space to OLMCS while St. Joseph’s Church is doing the same in Carpinteria.

With about half of its faculty and staff also located on either side of the closure, Mount Carmel said it will continue to deliver high-quality instruction to its students at both sites.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone in our community,” said Tracie Simolon, principal.

“Our students will continue their academic progress with this solution, but more importantly, it allows us to come together in support of one another as a school family. We are so grateful to Notre Dame and St. Joe’s for opening their doors to us,” she said.

— Tracie Simolon for Our Lady of Mount Carmel School.