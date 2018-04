Posted on September 19, 2016 | 7:45 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Lester Wayne Pixler of Santa Barbara, California, was born on November 1, 1918, and died on September 15, 2016. He was 97.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, 2016, at Goleta Cemetery at 44 S. San Antonio Road, with a memorial service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at The Samarkand, 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.