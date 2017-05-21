Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Let Games Begin at Westmont Youth Sports Camp

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | May 21, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Westmont kicks off its annual youth summer sports camps Monday, June 19, beginning with Sports Skills, which helps develop the motor skills of co-ed campers from ages 5-10, and girls soccer.

In the following five weeks, more than 1,000 youngsters will attend an array of sports camps including archery/badminton, track and field, cheer, soccer, volleyball, baseball tennis and basketball.

Parents can register their children for half-day camps, which cost $200, or full-day camps that are $250 at www.westmont.edu/summercamps. Extended care is available until 3 p.m. for half-day camps.

For more than 30 years, Westmont College Athletics has offered day camps for youth who want to practice and play sports in a safe and fun environment. Kids of all ages and skill levels work with experienced college coaches and student-athletes.

“We hope to introduce the youngest of our campers to sports as well as meet our more advanced campers where they are at, providing them with instruction for continued growth and development,” said Jeff Azain, co-director.

“Most of our collegiate athletic programs have had at least one Warrior come through our sports camps," said Azain, who is also men’s basketball assistant coach.

"The introduction to our programs, combined with a positive experience, has brought student-athletes back to Westmont nearly a decade later to participate in our collegiate programs,” he said.

Co-ed sports skills camps for 5-10 year olds will be June 19-23 and June 26-June 30.

Girls soccer for ages 6-10 will be June 19-23.

Co-ed basketball for 7-14-year-olds will be June 26-June 30 and July 10-14.

Co-ed baseball for 7-13 year-olds is July 10-14.

Co-ed volleyball for 7-13 year-olds will be July 3-7.

Co-ed soccer for 6-13 year olds will be July 3-7.

Co-ed archery/badminton for ages 7-14 will be July 10-14 and July 17-21.

Co-ed tennis for ages 7-13 will be July 17-21 and July 24-28.

Co-ed track and field for 5-13 year olds will be July 17-21.

Girls cheer and dance for 5-12 year-olds will be July 3-7 and July 24-28.

— Scott Craig for Westmont College.

 
