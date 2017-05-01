Let Her Rip at Free Paper-Shredding Event

As a free service to Valley residents, the city of Solvang will hold a Community Shred Event, 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Veterans Memorial Hall parking lot, 1745 Mission Drive.

Iron Mountain Shredding and the Solvang Police Department will be onsite to provide secure destruction of confidential documents.

There will be a limit of six file boxes per vehicle (no walk-ups). Only paper products will be accepted; no metal, binders or discs.

Contact the city of Solvang, 688-5575, with questions.

— Jenny Branson for the city of Solvang.