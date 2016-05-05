Let the Fun Begin: Nites Moves is Back on Wednesdays

The energy was high, and not just because it was the first Nite Moves swim-and-run event of the season. Dynamo fitness trainer Jenny Schatzle was in the house and she brought several of her students to the season opener to do the 5-kilometer run.

You couldn’t miss Schatzle’s crew Wednesday evening in their fluorescent yellow-green shirts.

“They bring a ton of energy; I love them,” gushed new Nite Moves director Jay Campbell. “They’re just a phenomenal group; Jenny is one of a kind. I can’t help but love her. That’s where Nite Moves is a neat thing for groups. It builds that spirit, builds that whole concept of togetherness. I love it.”

Campbell was running his first Nite Moves event after taking over for long-time director and co-founder Jake Clinton.

Cloudy, cool weather and nippy ocean water notwithstanding, the season opener for Campbell and his staff got off to a smooth start.

Was he nervous?

“Not really. I’d done a lot of them before with Jake,” he said. “I used to be a sponsor, so I’ve come down for years. To be honest, I was so overwhelmed and so excited that I didn’t have to think about it or be nervous. I just dove into it and started going for it.”

Campbell said he used to have a retail store downtown and missed running a business and interacting with people. “I missed being part of the community and with Nite Moves I get to do both again. And, I don’t have to sit behind a desk. It’s phenomenal.”

RESULTS

Nearly 700 participants came from work, home or school to do either a 1k ocean swim along Leadbetter Beach, a 5k run up Shoreline Drive to Reef Court and back to the finish at Leadbetter Beach or both.

Lucas Pinto, a budding triathlete and a high school student from Fortaleza, Brazil attending Garden Street Academy, did both. He was the first swimmer out of the water in 13 minutes, 9 seconds and finished the run in 21:07 to take first place in the aquathon in 34:16

“It was cold, but I felt good during the swim,” he said. “I had a good day today. I’ll be coming every week.”

Nite Moves runs every Wednesday through August.

Two weeks ago, Pinto, 16, competed at the inaugural USA Triathlon High School Championships in Clemson, S.C., and finished eighth. He did the 750-meter swim, 20k bike and 5k run in 1:01.44.73

“I started doing triathlons a year ago. My dad’s being doing them for 20 years. I’m trying to follow him,” said Pinto.

Longtime local ocean swimmer and Nite Moves regular Karen Schultz was the women’s 1k winner and second overall in 14:04. Schultz said she’s been training with the Santa Barbara Masters Swimmers at Los Banos de Mar Pool. Wednesday was her first dip in the ocean since mid January.

“You had that face-numbing feeling but, actually, it wasn’t that bad. I expected it to be colder,” she said.

Amanda Babineaux, a former UCSB track runner, was participating in her first Nite Moves and loved it. She was the first women's finisher in the 5k with a time of 18:56, good for eighth overall.



“I haven’t raced since 2012,” said Babineaux, an employee for event sponsor, Procore, a Carpinteria software company for construction project management.



She was encouraged by friend, former teammate and new mom, Christine Tyler, to run Nite Moves.



“She just had a baby. If she can run, I can run a 5k,” said Babineaux.



Once she got on the road, she said her natural instinct to lead took over.



“It’s awesome,” she said of the event. “It’s so great to see the community out here. There are so many runner; it’s great.



The overall winner of the 5k was longtime road racer Ricky Ho in 17:21.



Campbell admitted he was a little nervous about the rainy weather earlier in the day. But the skies lifted and everyone was happy.

“May gray, that’s us,” he said while receiving hugs from friends as several race finishers enjoyed food and a cold beer. “Everyone is happy. This is one of the few events where the community makes it. If it wasn’t for the community, it wouldn’t be here. It’s one of the true grassroots events that is left.



“Twenty-five bucks and you can’t beat it — food, beer, beach, music, run, swim. It’s epic.”