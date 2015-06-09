Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 10:43 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Posted on June 9, 2015 | 4:19 p.m.

‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘Goonies’ Actress Mary Ellen Trainor of Montecito Dies

Source: Tamara Asseyev

Trainor
Mary Ellen Trainor

Actress and philanthropist Mary Ellen Trainor, who appeared in every Lethal Weapon film and played the mother in The Goonies, died at her home in Montecito, Calif., on May 20, 2015. She was 62.

The San Francisco-born Trainor moved in 1980 to Los Angeles, where she married director Robert Zemeckis and discovered her calling as an actress.

She began a distinguished career in television and film, beginning with the role of Elaine in Romancing the Stone and Mrs. Walsh in The Goonies. She also appeared in all four Lethal Weapon movies, Die Hard, Scrooged, Ghostbusters II, Back to the Future Part II, Forrest Gump, the 2003 Freaky Friday and racked up scores of television appearances, including leading roles in Parker Lewis Can’t Lose and Relativity.

While studying broadcast journalism at San Diego State, she was discovered by a radio station manager and asked to be an on-air personality for KSDO. Her talents soon earned her a position at KCBS as station editor, paving the way for a career in entertainment.

She and Zemeckis divorced in 2000.

She generously supported dozens of causes, from education and disaster relief to cancer research and safe water for developing countries.

She is survived by her son, Alex; her mother, Jane; and her siblings, Ned, Jack, Barbara and Carolyn.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 